Etihad Airways To Resume Shanghai Operations

LONDON – Etihad Airways (EY) has this week announced plans to resume services to Shanghai, China from its hub at Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH) in the United Arab Emirates.

From July 27, the service will commence on an initial weekly flight using its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.

EY862 will depart Abu Dhabi at 0100L on a Monday, before arriving into Shanghai at 1350L that same day.

The return, EY867, will depart Shanghai at 2340L, before arriving into Abu Dhabi at 0510L on Tuesday.

Photo: Alvin Man

Comments from Etihad airways

Commenting on the launch was Robin Kamark, the Chief Commercial Officer of Etihad Aviation Group who expressed delight over returning to this destination.

“We are delighted to announce the resumption of scheduled services to China, as we gradually return to more destinations on our global network, supporting the recovery of economic and social activities worldwide.”

“Our priority now is to build the network back up on markets that have opened up and to provide a secure and hygienic flying environment across the entire guest journey.”

Photo: Vincenzo Pace

Catering to Business Travelers

Kamark continued into why the route was resumed, particularly over the amount of business influence between the two destinations.

“The restarting of passenger services between Abu Dhabi and Shanghai will cater to the large demand from business travelers in the UAE, China, and other economies in the Middle East and Africa.”

“We are tremendously grateful to our customers and partners for their continued loyalty and we stand ready fly more frequencies to China when possible.”

Boeing 777–300ER Layouts

The Boeing 777-300ER in question will be the units formatted in a two-class setup. According to SeatGuru, this comes in two different layouts.

Layout one features 28 seats in Business in a 1-2-1 configuration with 374 seats in Economy at 10 abreast in 3-4-3.

Layout two offers 40 seats in Business with the same configuration and Economy offering 330 seats at the same 10 abreast 3-4-3 configuration as layout one.

Around 73 inches of seat pitch is on offer in Business, with 31.5-33 inches offered in Economy.

Etihad back at MUC

Earlier this month, EY announced its return to Munich Airport (MUC), alongside competitor Emirates (EK).

The airline is operating the service twice a week on Thursdays and Saturdays with two additional flights per week expected by August.

It remains clear that EY, like with EK and all of the other Gulf airlines, is inching back into the market very slowly just in case second COVID-19 wave hits.

Once demand picks up, which in time it will, then we can expect to return to some sort of normality with demand levels of 2019.