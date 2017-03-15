Etihad Airways to Launch Airbus A380 Flights to Paris

MIAMI — Etihad Airways will deploy its Airbus A380s on the Abu Dhabi – Paris route this summer as part of seasonal adjustments to the airline’s fleet plan.

Between July 1 and October 28, the A380 will replace one of the two Boeing 777-300ER services to Charles de Gaulle Airport, and it will feature the carrier’s acclaimed The Residence first class product, the world’s first three-room suite on a commercial airliner.

Etihad says the additional capacity will enable the carrier to cope with the demand during the peak summer season.

Peter Baumgartner, Etihad Airways Chief Executive Officer, said: “Flying our flagship product to France with additional seat capacity helps fulfil growing demand and meet our guests’ expectations for an even greater travel experience with unmatched luxury, comfort and service.

“Paris is one of our busiest and best performing European routes, so the deployment of this upgraded service will benefit travellers to and from Abu Dhabi, and our popular connecting cities across Asia and Australia.”

Paris will join London, Sydney, New York and Melbourne as the carrier’s A380 destinations. According to Etihad, the carrier will now be able to offer an all-A380 daily service from Paris to both Melbourne and Sydney via its Abu Dhabi hub.

Etihad Airways’ A380 features a total capacity of 496 seats – up to two guests in The Residence, nine First Apartments, 70 Business Studios and 415 Economy Smart Seats.