Etihad Airways Launches All-Cargo Flights to Miami

MIAMI – Miami International Airport (MIA) welcomed its first weekly flight by Etihad Cargo on November 7.

“We proudly welcome Etihad Cargo to Miami-Dade County,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Giménez. “Their addition to the local cargo industry brings new revenue and job creation to our community, which is already home to the busiest international freight airport in America.”

READ MORE: EVA Air Cargo Receives Its First Boeing 777 Freighter

Etihad Airways is the fourth carrier to launch all-cargo services to MIA this year. In February, Qatar Airways launched two weekly cargo flights from Doha, with stops in South America and Europe. Mexico-based, Aeronaves TSM initiated 10 weekly flights from Cancun in March, and TACA Peru began four weekly freighter flights from five South American cities in August.

The new scheduled freighter flights, served by Boeing 777-200F aircraft, makes stops in Columbus, Ohio before continuing to Miami, Amsterdam, and ending its long trek at the carrier’s base in Abu Dhabi.

This new service makes MIA the airline’s third U.S. cargo destination and fourth in the Western Hemisphere, joining Columbus, Tucson, and Bogotá.

Etihad Cargo’s entry into the Miami market now also gives MIA two all-cargo routes to the Middle East region.

“Congratulations to Etihad Cargo on their successful launch at MIA, which will further increase our trade with both Europe and the Middle East,” said Miami-Dade Aviation Director, Emilio T. González. “Their new route is yet another significant milestone in our strategic plan to expand into untapped regions of the world.”

David Kerr, Etihad Cargo Senior Vice President, said, “We are pleased to offer main-deck capacity on this burgeoning trade route for businesses from Miami-Dade County and beyond to the Middle East. Miami International Airport, with its excellent connections to South America and its modern infrastructure, is an ideal destination for Etihad Cargo.”

Etihad Cargo was established in 2004 and complements the belly-hold capacity of Etihad Airways’ 100-aircraft passenger fleet with 10 all-cargo aircraft that fly scheduled service to Europe, North and South America, Asia, Australia, the Middle East, the Indian Subcontinent and Africa.

Etihad Cargo was voted Cargo Airline of the Year at the Air Cargo Week World Air Cargo Awards in 2017 and 2016.