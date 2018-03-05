Etihad Launches Flights to Baku; Announces Codeshare with Azerbaijan Airlines

MIAMI — Saturday, Etihad Airways launched its first ever scheduled route between Abu Dhabi and Baku, Azerbaijan.

The inaugural flight, EY297, was operated with a 136-seat Airbus A320 that carried a special delegation including diplomats, dignitaries, media representatives, and senior members of Etihad Airways’ management team.

The aircraft was greeted with the traditional water cannon salute, followed by the customary display of the Emirati and Azerbaijani national flags from the cockpit windows at the arrival in Baku.

Peter Baumgartner, Etihad CEO, said the new route was launched over the increasing customer demand from both markets.

“We are tremendously excited to be launching scheduled flights between Abu Dhabi and Baku, the only scheduled service linking the two capitals,” he added.

Etihad also announced a codeshare partnership with Azerbaijan Airlines, where the Baku-based carrier may place its ‘J2’ code on Etihad Airways flights between both cities.

Etihad currently flies to more than 116 destinations across Africa, Europe, North America, Asia and Australia from its hub at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

The airline has codeshare agreements with 57 carriers including Air Canada, Air Europa, Air France, Delta Air Lines, JetBlue, KLM, Lufthansa, TAP Portugal, Turkish Airlines and Virgin Australia.

With this new code share agreement, Azerbaijan Airlines customers will be able to book codeshare flights to and from Abu Dhabi operated by Etihad.

“Azerbaijan Airlines and Etihad Airways are long-standing partners in civil aviation. The launch of joint flights between our two airlines will allow Azerbaijani citizens to further expand their global reach, attracting increased numbers of tourists and creating more opportunities for business travelers,” said Jahangir Asgarov, President of Azerbaijan Airlines.

To serve the agreement between both carriers, the new Etihad Azerbaijan Country Manager will be Saeed Mohammad Ahmed, an experienced aviation professional whose previous role with the airline was Business Development Manager for the airline’s U.S. base in Chicago.

“In his new position, he will be responsible for the strategic and commercial success of the new route, and for developing business relationships with key Azerbaijani corporations and the travel industry,” said the airline.