Etihad Airways Introduces ‘Economy Space’

LONDON – Etihad Airways has introduced Economy Space, a new seating option across its wide-body fleet.

By December 2018, Economy Space will be implemented onto 10 of the carrier’s Airbus A380s.

These seats will feature an increased pitch of up to 36 inches. The redesign improves the number of legroom seats in Economy from 20 to 80 on the A380.

PHOTO: TradeArabia.

Etihad will add Economy Space to 12 Boeing 777s and 21 787 Dreamliners by the end of 2019, thus increasing the total of extra legroom seats by 560 per cent.

Jamal Ahmed Al Awadhi, Etihad’s Head of Guest Experience explained the benefits of these new seats.

“We recognise that no two travellers are alike, and today’s customers demand more choice and personalisation during their travels,” he said.

“In response to the popularity and demand for extra legroom seats, we have reconfigured our Economy cabin to allow travelers to enhance their overall travel experience.”

It is believed that families with small children, elderly travelers and those requiring wheelchair assistance will be able to benefit from this new seat with added priority.

“While many airlines have been squeezing more seats into economy class, we continue to focus on providing our guests with exceptional products and services that meet and exceed the demands and budgets of different types of travellers ,” said Al Awadhi.

Economy Space will also complement Etihad’s existing products to provide customers additional personalization on their journeys.

Analysts argue that this might be a great move by the struggling airline to save on catering, as well as on weight, with the added bonus of collecting more money for increased space.

The Neighbour-Free seating option in Economy and the range of buy-on-board products will also be offered in Economy Space.

No photos from the carrier have been released as of yet. Airways has asked Etihad for an update, which will be added to this story as soon as received.