Etihad Airways Expands Services to Nigeria

MIAMI — Etihad Airways, the flag carrier of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), announced two additional weekly flights on the Abu Dhabi-Lagos route, taking it to a daily service. On May 1, 2018, the flights will start on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The route will remain operations with a two-class Airbus A330, composed of 22 Business Class seats and 240 in Economy, seating a total of 262 passengers.

Mohammad Al Bulooki, Etihad Airways Executive Vice President Commercial, shared: “Nigeria is an important market for Etihad and our home of Abu Dhabi. The airline is committed to offering attractive schedules and choice to our guests traveling between Lagos and the UAE capital as well as convenient connections to destinations including the GCC, India, and Asia.”

“Since launching the Lagos route in July 2012, Etihad has carried almost 600,000 passengers between our hub at Abu Dhabi International Airport and the commercial heart of Nigeria; it is pleased to be able to support the high demand for our service by soon operating the route on a daily basis,” he continued.

Etihad Airways’ Passengers traveling to Lagos will experience the multinational cabin crew and onboard nannies, in-flight entertainment preferences, and a selection of complimentary international meals and beverages.

Also, depending on the class, customers can enjoy a baggage allowance of two bags in Economy Class and Business Class, respectively of up to 23kg and 32kg each.

According to Etihad, Lagos is a regional hub for many multinational companies. The additional services will support trade links between Nigeria, the UAE and beyond, with cargo capacity set to grow from 54 tonnes to 75 tonnes per week in each direction.

Principal exports from Nigeria covers leather goods and food items, while imports include consumer and fashion goods from the Middle East and the Far East.

Starting this year, the Abu Dhabi-based carrier will receive its 22 Airbus A350-1000 and 30 Boeing 787-10 aircraft orders.

As of July 2017, Etihad Airways operates over 1,000 flights per week to more than 120 passenger and cargo destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia and the Americas, with a fleet of 126 Airbus and Boeing aircraft.

Abu Dhabi–Lagos Schedules (All local timings)

Flight No. Origin Departs Destination Arrives Freq Aircraft EY 673 Abu Dhabi 02.30 Lagos 07.30 Daily Airbus A330 EY 674 Lagos 09:00 Abu Dhabi 19:50 Daily Airbus A330