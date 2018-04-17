Airways Magazine

Etihad, Egyptair Expand Codeshare Partnership

April 17
07:24 2018
MIAMI — Etihad Airways and Egyptair announced a further expansion of their codeshare partnership, to cover more destinations in Africa, North Asia, and Australia, starting on May 2.

The initial agreement was made in March 2017, placing the airline’s codes on each other’s flights between Abu Dhabi and Cairo.

Etihad Airways has been serving the Abu Dhabi – Cairo route since 2004, and currently operates five daily flights between the two capitals. Star Allice member, Egyptair serves up to three daily services on the route.

READ MORE: Etihad Airways, SWISS Sign New Codeshare Agreement

From now, Abu Dhabi-based Etihad will place its ‘EY’ code on Egyptair services to African destinations including Ndjamena in Chad, Nairobi in Kenya, Khartoum in Sudan, Entebbe in Uganda, Johannesburg in South Africa, as well as the ones that are subject to government approvals to Nigeria, Eritrea, and Tanzania.

Additionally, Egyptair will place its ‘MS’ code on Etihad flights from Abu Dhabi to Seoul, Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney, and operations that are subject to government approval like China.

“The forging of closer codeshare ties between our two airlines means unprecedented access to many new gateways for Etihad’s customers while bolstering our services to markets we already serve, such as Kenya and Tanzania, by connecting easily through Cairo onto Egyptair’s African network,” said Peter Baumgartner, Etihad Airways CEO.

READ MORE: Etihad Launches Flights to Baku; Announces Codeshare with Azerbaijan Airlines

Also, Safwat Mussalam, Chairman and CEO of Egyptair, said: “The expansion of cooperation between Egyptair and Etihad Airways will give our customers seamless access to major cities in Australia and South Korea.”

