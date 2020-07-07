Airways Magazine

Etihad Airways A380 Ghost Flights

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Etihad Airways A380 Ghost Flights

Etihad Airways A380 Ghost Flights
July 07
15:02 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LONDON – Etihad Airways’ (EY) entire fleet of Airbus A380 aircraft has taken to the skies within the last month without any passengers on board.

The airline’s fleet of 10 Airbus A380s has not operated a passenger flight since March 24, when the airline was forced to halt operations due to a government flight ban.

The Airbus A380 has become a rare sight in the skies as of late. However, the fact that EY has not been flying passengers has not meant the fleet was entirely grounded worldwide.

Photo caption: (Left to right) H.E. Mohamed Mubarak Fadhel Al Mazrouei, Chairman of Etihad Aviation Group; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Department of Transport; and Tony Douglas, Group Chief Executive Officer, Etihad Aviation Group; inspect the specially-designed Etihad Airways “Year of Zayed” A380 at Etihad Engineering in Abu Dhabi. Picture by Etihad Airways.

A380 Fleet Flights

Indeed, we have seen many storage, maintenance, and training flights with the type since then. Now, with the completion of a 40-minute flight yesterday, the whole A380 fleet has been flown within the last month.

The entire fleet flew for only 18 hours in the past month. The data shows that since the United Arab Emirates flight ban began, the type only flew for around five hours combined.

A6-APH has had the most love out of the entire fleet, clocking up 1 hour and 14 minutes of flight time across two flights. Meanwhile, the remaining aircraft have each only flown once, mainly in Q3.

Airbus A380. Photo: Etihad Airways.

Etihad A380 Flights Without pçPassengers

Etihad has been flying its A380 with passengers onboard for over three months now. The airline has two options concerning its fleet.

It could either put in long storage its entire A380 fleet as Qantas (QF), or it can keep in short storage, so it is reasonably easy to reactivate when needed.

A380 paint shop. Photo: Etihad Airways.


Will We Soon See The A380 in Flight?

It’s impossible to say yes or no with certainty. However, it looks as though the fleet is safe for the time being. There was a worry earlier in the crisis that EY would scrap the A380.

The airline did, however, assure us that it was committed to operating the giant once more. The fact that EY is yet to send the A380 into long-term storage is a good sign.

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
Abu DhabiAirbusAirbus A380Etihad Airways
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Andrea Ongaro

Andrea Ongaro

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways COVID-19 CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways routes Ryanair Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0