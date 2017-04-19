Ethiopian Celebrates the Reopening of Abuja Airport with Africa’s First Airbus A350-900

MIAMI – Ethiopian Airlines announced yesterday the reopening of the Abuja Airport with their Airbus A350-900. The scheduled service for the reinauguration will be the Addis Ababa Abuja route.

The Ethiopian Group CEO, Tewolde GebreMariam said, “As a veteran Pan-African airline, it has always been our source of pride to connect our beloved continent Africa together and beyond. Our presence in Nigeria dates back to the 1960’s, same time the Federal Republic of Nigeria got independence from foreign colonization. We have always given our best to Nigeria at all times, both at good and challenging times, and we have been part of Nigeria’s historic growth and always consider ourselves as vital partners in the history and growth of Nigeria as a country.”

Ethiopian currently operates 20 weekly flights to four Nigerian cities; Lagos, Abuja, Enugu and Kano; offering hassle-free connectivity to its worldwide network spread in five continents.

GebreMariam remarked: “The A350 is yet one of the landmarks in our 70 years proud history; providing exceptional levels of luxury and reliability for a totally unique passenger experience. Hence, with the reopening of Abuja Airport, the extra features of our game-changing fleet, Airbus A350, will be awaiting for our esteemed Nigerian travellers. We shall continue to avail critical air connectivity options and connect African countries together and far beyond.”

Passengers aboard the flight will enjoy the extra features of this latest flying machine: cabin interior features with a high-definition touchscreen, personal monitors with a selection of movies, wider seats, and windows, the lowest twin engine noise level, advanced air conditioning technology, full LED mood lighting.

It is to be recalled that Ethiopian has been the first carrier in Africa to own and operate the A350. Among a total of 14 orders, Ethiopian currently has three of them in operation.