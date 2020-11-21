MIAMI – Ethiopian Cargo and Logistics Services (ET) has launched Trans-Pacific routes from Seoul Incheon International Airport (ICN) to Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (ATL) via Anchorage Ted Stevens International Airport (ANC).

Operated by a Boeing 777-200F, the service under flight ET3703 began operating on November 9, 2020.

ET CEO Tewolde GebreMariam said that the airline is delighted with the new route as “in the current global pandemic crisis where speed in the supply chain management is highly required to deliver urgently required goods. Our new cargo service will cut total air transport time significantly between Asia Pacific and North America facilitating fast and efficient global trade.”

A Medical Lifeline

ET, which has a hub in the largest trans-shipment terminal in Africa, has a modern Pharma Wing allowing for the effective global shipping of medical supplies.

The route could potentially serve as a crucial link in the global supply chain should the mass transportation of a COVID-19 vaccine become a necessity.

With ET additionally specializing in the transport of perishables, garments, and mining products the service between ICN and ATL seems strategic in the expansion of ET freight service.

