DALLAS – Ethiopian Airlines Group (ET) has rehired Mesfin Tasew, its previous chief operating officer (COO), as its new chief executive.

He takes over from Tewolde GebreMariam, who announced his early retirement due to health issues for which he is currently receiving treatment in the United States, according to aircargoeye.com. ET’s new CEO has 38 years of expertise in aviation management and operations, including multiple management posts.

From 2010 until 2021, Tasew served as the East African airline group’s COO, directing the overall maintenance of ET’s aircraft fleet, overseeing the automation of the maintenance and engineering division, and handling aircraft acquisition programs.

Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737-800F ET-ARJ. Photo: Misael Ocasio-Hernandez/Airways

Comments from Ethiopian Airlines

Girma Wake, chairman of the ET board, says of the re-appointment, “We trust that Mr. Mesfin will steer the airline to even greater success, keeping it on the right track that will see it expand for several future generations.”

“I urge Ethiopian Airlines’ 17,000 employees and board members to support the incoming group CEO in order to keep the carrier flying high. We’re also grateful for the former group CEO’s significant contribution.”

“I am honoured and humbled to be appointed as the chief executive officer of Ethiopian Airlines Group, which I have served in different capacities for nearly four decades,” Tasew says.

“In my new role, I’ll be able to continue our beloved airline’s rapid and profitable expansion and push it to the next level.” “I urge all of my Ethiopian colleagues to join hands and push forward in order to achieve even greater success,” said Tasew.

Featured image: Ethiopian Airlines ET-ATJ Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner. Photo: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways