Airways Magazine

Ethiopian Airlines To Launch Services to Manchester

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Ethiopian Airlines To Launch Services to Manchester

Ethiopian Airlines To Launch Services to Manchester
May 15
11:23 2018
Print This Article

LONDON — It has been announced on May 14th that Addis Ababa-based carrier, Ethiopian Airlines, will launch a new four times weekly service between Addis Ababa and Manchester Airport, in the northwest parts of the UK.

READ MORE: Ethiopian Airlines Operates All-Female Crew Flight to Buenos Aires

Up to 400,000 people will benefit from this new route and will be operated by a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft. This will be the second UK destination that the carrier will be operating to, after having a long-standing relationship with Heathrow since the mid-1970s.

Manchester Airport CEO, Andrew Cowan, shared: 

“The introduction of this route underlines the critical role Manchester Airport plays in connecting the people and businesses of the North to the world’s most important markets. While we have served a number of African holiday destinations for many years, this service will provide vital connectivity to one of the continent’s most important hub airports. That will unlock dozens of more destinations across Africa through Ethiopian Airlines’ unrivaled network, meaning the North will be better connected to this part of the world than ever before.”

READ MORE: #FlybackFriday — Ethiopian Airlines Cloud Nine Boeing 787 Milan – Addis Ababa

Additionally, Ethiopian Airlines CEO, Tewolde Gebremariam, stated: 

“We are elated to start services to Manchester, our second destination in the UK next to London Heathrow which we have been serving since 1973. As the leading African carrier with the widest network in the continent, passengers from Manchester will enjoy convenient and seamless connectivity options to 58 African destinations operated with a cutting-edge fleet like the B-787 and A350 which offer our passengers unparalleled comfort onboard our flights, along with our Africanflavoredd Ethiopian hospitality. The socio-economic implication of the new flight is immense. With vast investment and trade potentials between Africa and the UK, the upcoming flight holds the promise of boosting trade, investment and tourism with ample business opportunities for investors and business people from both regions.”

READ MORE: Dubai Air Show: Ethiopian Orders Four Boeing 777 Freighters

The service is due to start from December 1st, 2018. The flight will leave Manchester Airport at 19:00, arriving at Addis Ababa at 6:00. The flight will transit via Brussels. Meanwhile, the return flight will depart Addis Ababa at 00:45, landing at Manchester at 06:55 local time (all times local).

This route will connect fliers onwards to 58 different destinations across the African continent, which will boost tourism links between the West and parts of Africa.

In terms of configuration onboard the aircraft, it will be arranged with a 2-class setup. There will be 24 seats in the airline’s Cloud 9 Business Class which will be in a 2-2-2 configuration, which will offer up to 170 degrees of reclination for when fliers wish to sleep during the flight. Economy class will have 246 seats onboard, offering a 3-3-3 configuration and up to 33 inches worth of seat pitch.

READ MORE: Ethiopian to Receive its First Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner

This route will be added to the set of successive destinations that the airport has secured in recent years, with routes such as Hong Kong, Beijing, Houston, Muscat, Singapore & San Francisco being among the list of international links that the Ringway-based airport has in their portfolio.

It could be argued that this route opening is a result of the expansion plan that Manchester Airport is currently implementing across the airport, with the expansion of their terminals for additional capacity.

139
Tags
787-8Addis AbabaAirlinesAirportBoeingDreamlinerEthiopianFeaturedManchester

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
James Field

James Field

James is a passionate AvGeek based in Manchester, U.K who has been actively spotting for years. James has been an Aviation Enthusiast for 8 years and has a fond likening to Concorde! James hopes to grow in the aviation industry with journalism being his primary focus.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment

Only registered users can comment.

Current Issue

logo
Purchase
Subscribe

In the News

Airways International, Inc © 2018. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.