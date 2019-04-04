Ethiopian Airlines Releases Statement after ET302 Preliminary Report

LONDON – Ethiopian Airlines has released a statement after a preliminary report over the crash of Flight 302.

This preliminary report, which has not been fully published yet, stated by Transport Minister of Ethiopia Dagwawi Moges, t h at pilots fully complied with the recommended procedures for regaining control of the aircraft.

This means that the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS) system that was put in place assumed an uncommanded nose-down attitude.

CEO of the Ethiopian Airlines Group Tewolde GebreMariam gave a significant comment to the preliminary findings.

“All of us at Ethiopian Airlines are still going through deep mourning for the loss of our loved ones and we would like to express our deep sympathy and condolences for the families, relatives and friends of the victims. Meanwhile; we are very proud of our pilots’ compliances to follow the emergency procedures and high level of professional performances in such extremely difficult situations.”

“We are also very proud of our Global standard Pilot Training Center and the Ethiopian Aviation Academy which is one of the largest and most modern in the world equipped with state of the art and latest training technologies.”

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank our valued customers, the travelling public, the media and Global aviation professionals for the remarkably high level of a vote of confidences and strong support that you have been giving us starting from the day of this tragic accident.”

“We will double our efforts every single day to win your confidence and earn your business. Your Safety will remain our top most priority and we will continue to work together with our partners around the world to make air travel safer and more comfortable.”

“My highest appreciation also goes to my 16, 000 colleagues at Ethiopian Airlines for their resilience, high standards of professionalism and their continued commitment for operational excellence and their award-winning customer services which enabled us to continue our business without any operational disruption, flight delays or flight cancellations.”

ET302 was a scheduled service between Addis Ababa and Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi.

ET-AVJ, the aircraft involved in the incident, was four months old at the time.

The crash took the lives of 157 people, consisting of 149 passengers and eight crew members.

Media outlets speculate that this preliminary report could result in it being a similar outcome to that of Lion Air Flight 610, which supposedly went down due to problems with MCAS also.

Again, it is something that awaits official confirmation from the relevant authorities.

The last few months have seen the manufacturer work towards gaining a solution to MCAS and any other potential flaws in the system.

CEO Dennis Muilenburg earlier this week flew on a test flight onboard a 737MAX7 to see the system now supposedly work.

It will be interesting to see what else the report says and how Boeing will act on it.

For now, the 737MAX remains grounded globally and is awaiting recertification following the sufficient bug fixes. Only time will tell when we will next see the MAX back in the skies.