Ethiopian Airlines Operates All-Female Crew Flight to Buenos Aires

MIAMI — This Thursday, an all-female Ethiopian Airlines’ crew took over the carrier’s inaugural flight from Addis Ababa to Buenos Aires, Argentina.

“We are glad to add Buenos Aires, our 6th gateway to the Americas, to our extensive global network,” said Tewolde GebreMariam, Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines. “Our new flight to Buenos Aires will provide efficient connections to our network in Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.”

GebreMariam expressed the carrier’s joy regarding the launch of the new service on March 8th, International Women’s Day. “To mark this important occasion and as part of our commitment to mainstreaming gender into our core business, we have made the inaugural flight on 8 March an All Women Operated Flight.”

Africa’s largest airline offers five times per week the flight between Addis Ababa Bole International Airport (ADD) and Ministro Pistarini International Airport (EZE).

Served with Ethiopian’s Boeing 787 Dreamliner, which seats a total of 270 passengers, including 24 in Cloud Nine, the carrier’s Business Class, and 246 in Economy Class, the flight between both cities lasts approximately 12 hours 30 minutes.

The city of Buenos Aires has become Ethiopian’s 6th destination in the Americas, following existing services to Washington, New York, Los Angeles in the U.S., Toronto, Canada; and São Paulo, Brazil.

In October 2017, Ethiopian Airlines took delivery of its first Boeing 787 Dreamliner, becoming the African launch operator of the aircraft.

As of November 2017, the flag carrier served 102 international and 20 domestic passenger destinations and 44 cargo destinations.

Currently, it operates a passenger fleet of 85 aircraft: nine Boeing 737-700, 16 737-800, six 767-300ER, six 777-200LR, four 777-300(ER), 19 787-8, two Boeing 787-9, 21 Bombardier Dash8 Q400, and six Airbus A350-900.

In its cargo division, Ethiopian has eight aircraft, including 2 Boeing 757-200PCF, and six 777F, with four remaining orders for 777F aircraft and two new Boeing 737-800SF to be delivered starting this Summer.

Also, the airline is expecting orders for 53 aircraft: 18 Airbus A350-900, 30 Boeing 737 MAX 8, two 787-9 and three Bombardier Dash 8 Q400.