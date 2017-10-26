Ethiopian to Receive its First Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner

MIAMI — Ethiopian Airlines will become the first African airline to take delivery of the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner on October 27, 2017.

According to the airline’s CEO, Tewolde GebreMariam, Ethiopian Airlines plans to continue their investment in “latest technology aircraft” to offer “the best possible travel experience” and to keep their “legacy of pioneering aviation technology in Africa” as part of their strategy Vision 2025.

Ethiopian Airlines took delivery of their first Dreamliner 787-8 in August 2012, becoming the first carrier in the world, outside Japan, to receive and operate the aircraft. Nowadays, Ethiopian has 19 787-8s in their fleet and three 787-9 will be joining the airline starting tomorrow.

“We are proud to celebrate yet another first with the introduction of the cutting-edge 787-9 into our young and fast-growing fleet,” said GebreMariam. The 787-9 is 20 feet longer than their 787-8 aircraft with a capacity of 315 passengers.

Ethiopian’s fleet boasts 85 aircraft: nine Boeing 737-700, 16 737-800, six 767-300ER, six 777-200LR, four 777-300(ER), 19 787-8, 19 Bombardier Dash8 Q400, and six Airbus A350-900.

The airline also has remaining orders for 58 aircraft: 18 Airbus A350-900, 30 Boeing 737 MAX 8, three 787-9 and five Bombardier Dash 8 Q400.

In its cargo division, Ethiopian has eight aircraft: 2 Boeing 757-200PCF and six 777F, with two remaining order for 777F aircraft.

Ethiopian Airlines currently flies to more than 100 international destinations in five continents.