Ethiopian Airlines Continues Indian Expansion with Bengaluru Route

LONDON – This week has seen Ethiopian Airlines offer expansion for fliers from Africa into India with new services to Bengaluru.

Commencing on October 27, 2019, the services will commence on a four times per week service using its Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

Commenting on the new route opening was airline CEO Tewolde GebreMariam who stated that the new city is an “important ICT hub”.

“Ethiopian Airlines is a significant player in connecting India and Africa and beyond.”

“The new four weekly flights will connect the important ICT hub city of Bengaluru to the ever-expanding Ethiopian network in addition to our twice-daily flights each to the commercial city of Mumbai and the Capital New Delhi.”

“The flights will also complement our existing dedicated freighter flights to/from Bengaluru.”

Services will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.

ET0690 will depart Addis Ababa at 2300L, before arriving into Bengaluru at 0800L.

The aircraft will stay at Bengaluru all day before ET0691 departs at 0230L, arriving back into Addis at 0635L.

The airline’s India taking is already quite significant.

Passenger operations to the likes of Bombay, Delhi are in effect, making Bengaluru the third commercial destination in the country.

Cargo operations appear to be more vast, with services to Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Mumbai and New Delhi also in that network.

GebreMariam continued with the benefits that Bengaluru will have to the airline and its flyers.

“The addition of Bengaluru to our Indian network will give a wider menu of choices to the fast-growing number of air travellers between India and Africa and beyond.”

“The increasing flight frequencies and a number of gateways in India will facilitate trade, investment and tourism to/from the Indian sub-continent.”

“The schedule is carefully designed to connect passengers efficiently through our global hub in Addis Ababa with short connections and will provide the fastest and the shortest connections between Bengaluru in southern India and more than 60 destinations in Africa and South America.”

With Bengaluru being dubbed the “Silicon Valley of India” in terms of technology and innovation, it may not be long before other carriers in Africa and beyond begin services over there.

The business element of the market will be vital if any level of success is to be captured by the likes of Ethiopian and others down the line.

With Vision 2025 being an important aspect of the airline’s strategy, Ethiopian may need the skills from Bengaluru to complete its objective.

That objective is to be the leading aviation group in Africa in six areas:

Ethiopian International Services.

Ethiopian Cargo and Logistics.

Ethiopian MRO Services.

Ethiopian Aviation Academy.

Ethiopian ADD Hub Ground Services.

Ethiopian Airport Services.

In-all, this route will have no doubt been well-researched in alignment with these goals and time will tell into how successful the route will be when it launches later this year.