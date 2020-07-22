Airways Magazine

 Breaking News
  

Ethiopian Airlines 777F Catches on Fire at Shanghai Pudong
July 22
05:35 2020
MIAMI – An Ethiopian Airlines (ET) Boeing 777F has caught on fire at Shanghai Pudong International Airport (PVG). 

According to preliminary information from online sources, the fire appears to have kindled from the main cargo deck and has made its way through the upper fuselage. 

Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 777F. Photo: Malcolm Lu @a.planes.portrait

The Boeing 777F Aircraft

The aircraft, believed to be ET-ARH, is a five-year-old Boeing 777F. Ethiopian Airlines received the brand new aircraft in October 2014. 

The type arrived from Brussels, Belgium in the morning and was set to depart to Sao Paulo, Brazil. 

While it is unclear how much damage has been done to the aircraft, it seems to be significant and will likely lead to the aircraft being scrapped. 

Ethiopian Airlines Fleet

Ethiopian Airlines currently operates 10 Boeing 777F aircraft and 2 Boeing 737-800F aircraft.

The incident could be poised to be the first hull loss of a Boeing 777F.

As of now, no injuries have been reported. We will continue to report on any updates to this developing story. 

Featured image: Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 777F. Photo: ©Javi Sanchez @dpaviation

Kochan Kleps

Kochan Kleps

New York City based aviation photographer and enthusiast. Writer, social media editor and photographer for Airways Magazine.

