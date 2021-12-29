MIAMI – Ethiopian Airlines (ET) announced its plans to return the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft to its fleet on February 1, 2022, a significant milestone in the return of the aircraft type to the skies.

The return follows the infamous crash of ET Flight 302, one of the two Boeing 737 MAX crashes that led to the global grounding of the aircraft type.

The crash occurred less than six months after the crash of Lion Air (JT) Flight 610, which resulted in 189 casualties. Following the two crashes, the aircraft went through an extremely rigorous investigation and recertification effort.

During that time, ET’s crew, engineers, and aircraft technicians monitored the design modification work being carried out on MAX aircraft.

Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Ethiopian Airlines’ Fleet

Ethiopian Airlines currently has eight Boeing 737-8 MAX aircraft in its fleet, with 25 further aircraft on order. The MAX aircraft complement the airline’s existing seven Boeing 737-700s and 21 Boeing 737-800s.

The airline’s Boeing 737s currently operate short-haul flights, while larger Boeing 777, 787, and Airbus A350 aircraft operate longer flights.

Photo: Brad Tisdel/Airways

Executive’s Comments

Ethiopian Airlines Group Chief Executive Officer, Tewolde GebreMariam said, “Safety is our topmost priority at Ethiopian Airlines and it guides every decision we make and all actions we take.

He continued, “It is in line with this guiding principle that we are now returning the B737 MAX to service not only after the recertification by the FAA, EASA from Europe, Transport Canada, CAAC, ECAA, and other regulatory bodies but also after the return to service by more than 34 airlines around the world.”