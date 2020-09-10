MIAMI – American Airlines’ (AA) wholly-owned regional subsidiary Envoy Air (MQ) announced this afternoon that its bases at New York’s Kennedy (JFK) and LaGuardia (LGA) airports will be shutting down. The news came in a memo to employees.

The closures come in response to the severe decrease in travel demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though the airline had previously issued around 2,000 warn notices for potential furloughs, it is unclear whether or not these base closures will further effect any more jobs.

Envoy Air E175. Photo: Shon Fridman

Regional Airline Industry Turmoil

This news from MQ is pretty much par for the course these days, with regional airlines across the country announcing furloughs, cutbacks, closures, and unfortunately in a few extreme cases ceasing operations entirely.

Dee Temples, a representative of the airline did make sure to include in the memo that it was important “not to draw any conclusions about other American Eagle carriers and their operations due to this announcement.”

Envoy Air is one of three wholly-owned (by AA) American Eagle carriers along with PSA Airlines (OH) and Piedmont Airlines (PT). In addition to the three airlines, AA also has regional contracts with Republic Airways (YX), Mesa Airlines (YV), and SkyWest Airlines (OO).

Envoy Air ERJ-145. Photo: Shon Fridman

Regional Closures Following Mainline Changes

The shut down of the New York bases for the regional operator comes not long after mainline AA announced a partnership with jetBlue (B6) for New York flying.

Under the partnership, AA plans to move some of its JFK and LGA slots to B6. In exchange, B6 will help feed AA’s international flying in 2021.