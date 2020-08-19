MIAMI – Enter Air (E4), the largest charter airline in Poland, placed an order for two Boeing 737-8 aircraft with an option for two more. The airline, founded in 2009, operates charter and holiday flights around Europe.

Interestingly, according to viewfromthewing.com, Boeing is no longer branding the planes as MAX. Instead, it is calling it the 737-8, which some might confuse with the older 737-800. With this deal, E4 will now operate both types.

“We are humbled by Enter Air’s commitment to the Boeing 737 family. Their order for additional 737-8 underscores their confidence in the airplane and the men and women of Boeing,” stated Ihssane Mounir, senior vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing, The Boeing Company.

Enter Air general director Grzegorz Polaniecki said, “Despite the current crisis, it is important to think about the future. To that end, we have agreed to order additional 737-8 aircraft.”

He continued, “Following the rigorous checks that the 737 MAX is undergoing, I am convinced it will be the best aircraft in the world for many years to come,”

In a time of economic downturn and the global grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft (or the 737-8), this order comes as a welcome surprise.

Photo: Enter Air

MAX Grounding Compensation

In addition, E4 and Boeing have finalized a settlement in response to the severe impacts of the Boeing 737 MAX fleet being grounded.

Currently, E4 operates an all Boeing fleet of 22 Boeing 737-800 and two Boeing 737 (MAX) 8 aircraft (currently parked due to global grounding).

Grzegorz Polaniecki said, “In the settlement with Boeing, we agreed to revise the delivery schedule for the previously-ordered airplanes in response to current market conditions. The specific terms of the settlement are strictly confidential, but we are pleased with the way Boeing has treated us as its customer.”

Featured image: Enter air. Photo: Wiki Commons

Subscribe to our Airways Newsletter!

Get the latest rundown on the most-read articles of the week right in your inbox, including our current episode of The Airways Podcast. Choose the story that interests you the most and read on.