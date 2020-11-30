LONDON – Emirates (EK) has been named as the World’s Leading Airline in three major categories at the World Travel Awards 2020: World’s Leading Economy Class, Airline Rewards Programme and Airline Lounge – Business Class.

The airline also took home four regional World Travel Awards for the Middle East’s Leading Airline Brand; Middle East’s Leading Airline Lounge – Business Class; Middle East’s Leading Airline Rewards Programme and Middle East’s Leading Airline Website.

The carrier took top rankings across both the global and regional categories based on a record voter turnout from tourism consumers, a testament to its ongoing efforts and focused approach to continually enhance the customer experience in spite of challenges posed by the global pandemic.

Photo: Luca FLores

World Travel Awards

The annual World Travel Awards is a prestigious event that acknowledges, rewards and celebrates organizations within the travel, tourism and hospitality sectors, and is recognized as a hallmark of industry excellence, according to to the organizers. Winners were announced at a Grand Final event in Moscow, Russia.

The latest honors come hot off the heels of a flurry of other award wins over the last few weeks for EK, including four wins at the Business Traveller Middle East Awards, the Best Airline for 2020 at The Sun Travel Awards, Best Long-Haul Airline at The Times and The Sunday Times Travel Awards.

Part of the airline’s commitment to deliver outstanding value to customers is through industry-leading service and products across every class of travel. In EK’ Economy Class, customers can explore over 4,500 on-demand entertainment channels on the airline’s award-winning inflight system, ice.

The airline also caters to every palate with regionally inspired multi-course meals and complimentary beverages. In early November, EK signature onboard dining experience returned while observing strict health and hygiene measures.

Emirates Airbus A380-861 reg. A6-EOA taking off from Dusseldorf International Airport (DUS). Photo: Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

Emirates Skywards

The loyalty programs of EK and flydubai (FZ) recently marked their 20 year anniversary and have grown their base to over 27 million members in 180 countries by offering value in bespoke experiences, brand partnerships and digital technologies.

To meet and exceed the expectations of consumers for a better digital experience, the airline has made significant investments into its mobile and digital channels, such as personalized ice playlists via EK app, 3D cabin previews ahead of travel, tickets bidding for highly sought-after event and sporting experiences using Skywards Miles, amongst other innovations.

The EK app has been downloaded over 25 million times, a “solid consumer uptake for a joined up experience across all touchpoints,” aknowledges the airline.

Featured image: Emirates Airbus A380 Photo: Luca Flores