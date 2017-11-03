Emirates Receives its 100th Airbus A380

MIAMI – Emirates received today its 100th A380 with a ceremony at Airbus’ Hamburg delivery center.

The aircraft has three classes with 14 private suites in First Class, 76 seats in Business Class and 426 seats in Economy; all featuring the Emirates’ Onboard Lounge.

According to Emirates’ Chairman and CEO, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al-Maktoum, the A380 “has been a success” for the Gulf carrier. “We’ve been able to utilize it at slot-constrained airports, as well as at regional and ‘secondary’ airports where we have grown passenger demand.”

He also said everytime an A380 is deployed on a route, “it typically stimulates further traffic and demand” because Emirates “travelers are attracted” to the aircraft.

Sheikh Ahmed hosted the delivery ceremony and was joined by Tim Clark, President Emirates Airline; Tom Enders, Airbus CEO; Dominic Horwood, Rolls-Royce Director – Customer and Services; Ali Al Ahmed, UAE Ambassador to Germany and Frank Horch, Senator for Economy, Transport and Innovation of Hamburg.

Enders remarked that Airbus is “extremely proud” of their relationship with Emirates and its commitment to the program using the A380 as “its flagship and the backbone of its operations.”

"Let me finish by offering everyone at @emirates my congratulations and best wishes on your one hundredth #A380" T. Enders #Emirates100A380 pic.twitter.com/RU1IGLpC6v — Airbus (@Airbus) November 3, 2017

It was also announced the received A380 will be on display at the upcoming Dubai Air Show where Emirates “hopes” to place more orders for the aircraft. “I hope we will be able to do it,” Sheikh Ahmed said at a ceremony.

Emirates has 42 Airbus A380 remaining in the 142 original order, making them the world’s biggest customer of the aircraft.

Even though the sales of the A380 were not as expected for Airbus, Enders said he believed the manufacturer would be producing the jumbo jets ten years from now. “I‘m not sure I will let John Leahy retire without at least one more significant A380 order,” Enders said.

The 100th Emirates A380 is supposed to enter service after the Dubai Air Show presentation, were the carrier plans to unveil a special livery in tribute to the late HH Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founding father of the United Arab Emirates.

Ladies & gentlemen: @emirates' 100th #A380 in all its glory – a special tribute to Sheikh Zayed, founder of the UAE #Emirates100A380 pic.twitter.com/mEny3DVk4V — Airbus (@Airbus) November 3, 2017

Sheikh Ahmed said: “2018 is the ‘Year of Zayed,’ marking 100 years since the birth of our country’s founding father and celebrating his legacy. Emirates is proud to launch our tribute to the man who has been instrumental to the UAE’s formation and development, at the milestone delivery of our 100th A380.”

The delivery of Emirates’ first A380 was in August 2008, setting an average of 11 aircraft deliveries per year. Emirates has 1,500 flight deck crew and over 23,000 cabin crew specially trained to operate its A380 fleet.