Check Out The Upgraded Emirates Business Class On The Boeing 777-200LR

MIAMI — Today, Emirates revealed its brand new Business Class cabin on its Boeing 777-200LR aircraft, along with new more spacious seats laid out in a 2-2-2 configuration, getting rid of the old, inconvenient 2-3-2 layout. The upgraded aircraft will go into service on 6 March to Fort Lauderdale.

According to the airline, it has invested more than US$150 million to refurbish the 10 Boeing 777-200LR in its fleet, to be delivered over the course of the year.

The aircraft seats 302 passengers, 38 in Business Class and 264 in Economy Class.

Emirates passengers sitting in Business Class will enjoy the airline’s latest lie-flat seats designed in a champagne-colored finish and diamond stitch pattern, which are now two inches wider. This seat has a 72 inches pitch and is capable of moving into an entirely flat sleeping position

Moreover, it features touchscreen controls for the seat, special lightning settings, a mini-bar, privacy panels between seats, electric windows, and ICE in-flight entertainment system.

The new Business Class Cabin includes a new social area, which is unique to the Boeing 777-200LR fleet. It offers snacks, sandwiches, fruits, and beverages for Business passengers.

Further back in the cabin, customers traveling in Economy Class will experience refreshed seats with the latest color palette of light blues and soft greys. The Economy seats emphasize on an ergonomic design with full leather headrests that have flexible side panels and adjustable for improved support.

In Economy, the configuration remains a high-density 3-4-3, nine-abreast layout.

Passengers can take advantage of up to 3,000 channels of on-demand entertainment in ice with 600 movies, more than 200 hours of TV, along with thousands of music tracks updated monthly, according to the airline.

Also, the aircraft is equipped with Wi-Fi connectivity and Live TV across all classes; and highlights the signature design of the Ghaf tree, considered as the United Arab Emirates’ national tree.

The refurbished 777-200LR aircraft is scheduled for various destinations including Emirates’ most recently announced destination, Santiago, Chile.

In February, Emirates announced that it would operate a unique one-off Airbus A380 service to Beirut on March 29, becoming the carrier’s first-ever scheduled A380 service to the Lebanese capital. It has 101 Airbus A380 in service, which operates to 48 global destinations, and 61 aircraft pending for delivery.

Currently, the carrier operates 3,000 flights every week to 140 destinations in 70 countries from six continents with a fleet of at least 200 aircraft. It has the largest fleets of Airbus A380 and Boeing 777 in the world.