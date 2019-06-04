Emirates Upgrades Boston, Amman, Athens To A380

LONDON – Dubai-based Emirates has upgraded its nonstop flights to Boston, Amman, and Athens to its flagship, the Airbus A380, as the summer season peak begins for the airline.

Athens welcomed the double-decker plane on May 31 and, according to Emirates, will operate until September 30, once the summer season comes to an end.

The first A380 service into Amman and Boston departed from Dubai on June 1.

According to Emirates, the A380 will remain on the Amman rotation until October 26, operating flights EK903/904—one of three daily services between the two cities.

The Jordanian market represents an important target for Emirates, who are celebrating the 33rd anniversary flying to Amman, carrying over five million passengers to this destination.

The A380 service will depart Dubai at 14:00L, arriving into Amman at 15:55L, before EK904 departs at 1800L, arriving back into its main hub at 22:00L that same day.

As far as Boston is concerned, the A380 operation on will last a little longer. It will see a 45% capacity increase between June 1 and September 30 for the summer season, as well as between December 1 and January 31, 2020 for the winter season.

The Boston rotation will depart Dubai at 0815L as flight EK237, landing in Boston at 1350L. The return flight EK238 will depart Boston at 23:10L, arriving back into Dubai at 19:25L the following day.

The configurations for both routes will be exactly the same, offering 14 seats in First Class, 76 in Business, as well as 427 in Economy.

These route bumps will be ever more gradual until it receives the remaining 13 units of the type, six of which will be delivered in this financial year.

Even as A380 deliveries are due to end in the next few years, Emirates will no doubt keep hold of the units for a while and take advantage of all capacity options before the newer aircraft arrive.