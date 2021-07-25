MIAMI – Garhoud, Dubai-based Emirates (EK) increases its destination count in the US to 12, the latest being Miami International Airport (MIA).

After a 15 hour trip, EK-213 successfully completed its inaugural flight on July 22 from Dubai (DXB) to MIA. The flight was operated by a Boeing 777-300ER with registration A6-EQL.

Flight Schedule

EK will operate on this route four times a week:

EK-213 Dubai 03:10 Miami 11:00 Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday

EK-214 Miami 09:02 Dubai 19:24 (+1) Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday

“We are delighted to begin our long-awaited service between Dubai and Miami for travelers. We hope that the service will be popular with our customers seeking new experiences as countries such as the United Arab Emirates and the US move forward with their vaccination campaigns and the world is safely opened for international travel,” said Essa Sulaiman Ahmed, Emirates Vice President for the United States and Canada.

The flight will be operated by EK’s new Boeing 777-300ER which will feature eight unique First Class suites, 42 lie-flat Business Class seats, and 304 Economy Class seats.

Emirates A6-EQG sister Boeing 777-300(ER) aircraft. Photo: Sean Brink/Airways

Why the Miami Connection is Crucial

Although EK operates to nearby Fort Lauderdale with a Boeing 777-200LR, the new Miami flight creates a major connecting link for travelers from Florida, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean to the entire continent of Asia, Africa, Australia, and other Indian Ocean islands via the worlds most busy international hub of Dubai for tourism, visiting families and business.

The new service with the B777 will also help Emirates SkyCargo grow its freight movement.

“We proudly welcome Emirates to MIA, and we greatly look forward to welcoming their passengers from Dubai, the Middle East, and points across the globe,” said Ralph Cutié, Miami International Airport Interim Director.

As Qatar Airways (QR) have been establishing firm ground in the US, EK strengthens competition and now connects Dubai to 12 destinations in the US:

Boston (BOS)

Chicago (ORD)

New York (JFK and EWR)

Houston (IAH)

Dallas (DFW)

Los Angeles (LAX)

San Francisco (SFO)

Seattle (SEA)

Washington DC (IAD)

Orlando (MCO)

Miami (MIA)