Emirates Unveiled its Plans for The Dubai Air Show

MIAMI – Emirates announced a showcase of its largest static aircraft display to date at the Dubai Air Show.

The Emirates “full family of aircraft” will be displayed for visitors during the whole event. The carrier’s 100th Airbus A380, and its latest Boeing 777-300ER, featuring new cabin interiors, will be presented with the “Year of Zayed” livery the Gulf airline launched as a tribute to UAE founding father.

Also, during the presentation, guests may visit the Airbus A319, the Cirrus SR 22 and the Embraer Phenom 100 jets that will be used at Emirates Flight Training Academy.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Emirates Airline & Group Chairman and CEO, said the Dubai Air Show “is a key event in the aviation industry calendar” in which the carrier decided to display “the full family of Emirates aircraft” to “highlight the breadth of onboard product enhancements and innovations” in their fleet.

“We are particularly pleased to showcase our state-of-the-art training aircraft for the Emirates Flight Training Academy. These investments will help set new benchmarks in pilot training, and reinforce Dubai’s position as a global aviation hub,” he concluded.

During the afternoon of the first day, Emirates will make a flypast of a Boeing 777-300ER, and an Airbus A380 featuring the UAE’s air-display team, Al Fursan. Both Emirates aircraft will fly at different altitudes followed by the Al Fursan jets in a symmetric formation.

Also, the Gulf carrier plans to inaugurate the Emirates Flight Training Academy officially on the second day of the event. According to Emirates, the academy was thought in response to “the global aviation industry’s requirement for skilled commercial pilots.”

The multimillion-dollar Emirates Flight Training Academy will be based in Dubai World Central in Dubai South and received, last week, its first entry-level jet in Dubai, the Embraer Phenom 100EV aircraft, registered A6-DWC – one of five that will make up its training fleet.

Airshow visitors will also have access to Emirates Engineering, Emirates SkyCargo, Emirates Aviation University and Emirates Official Store, which will be selling limited editor aircraft models.