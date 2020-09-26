Miami – Emirates Airlines (EK) has announced a slew of upcoming route resumptions in southern Africa from Dubai (DXB). These include flights to Johannesburg (JNB), Cape Town (CPT), and Harare (HRE) on October 1, Mauritius (MRU) on October 3 and Durban (DUR) on October 4.

The resumptions to South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Mauritius takes EKs’ African network to 19 destinations, and globally to 92. They follow that of flights to Nigeria in early September for EK, marking a trend of a resurgence in global service for the airline during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Emirates Boeing 777-300(ER) reg. A6-ECK taxiing at FLL Photo: © Max Taubman – @maximumaviation

African Routes Information

The Harare services will operate twice weekly and be linked with the EK Lusaka service. Services to Mauritius will initially operate weekly on Saturdays, aiding a broader effort to repatriate Mauritian citizens and rejuvenate the tourism sector.

All connections will be through Dubai, connecting passengers to destinations across Europe, the Far East, the Americas, Australasia, and West Asia with the option of a stopover or vacation in Dubai available for all travelers.

COVID-19 PCR tests are mandatory for all inbound and transit passengers arriving in Dubai (and the UAE), including UAE citizens, residents, and tourists, regardless of their country of origin, according to EK, ensuring the safety of all living in and transiting through Dubai and the UAE.