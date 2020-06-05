Airways Magazine

Emirates Airlines Resumes 29 US Destinations on June 15

  Emirates Airlines Resumes 29 US Destinations on June 15
  Ireland's CityJet Loses its French Subsidiary
  

June 05
17:54 2020
MIAMI – Emirates Airlines (EK) will offer passenger services beginning on June 15 to New York’s JFK and 15 additional cities on its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, the backbone in the carrier’s fleet.

In total, the airline resumes flights to 29 cities, including its Chicago route, which began operation in late May 2020.

The news follows the UAE Federal Government’s announcement to lift restrictions on transit passenger services.

However, with travel restrictions remaining in place in most countries, the carrier reminds customers to check entry and exit requirements before their journeys.

What flying on an Emirates Boeing seventh wonder was like a year and a half ago.

US, Europe and Australia destinations

On May 13, EK announced its plan to operate scheduled flight services from May 21 to nine destinations: London Heathrow Frankfurt, Paris, Milan, Madrid, Chicago, Toronto, Sydney, and Melbourne, the latter subject to government approval.

At the time, the airline said it would also offer connections in Dubai for customers traveling between the UK and Australia.

Adel Al Redha, EK’s Chief Operating Officer said, “We are pleased to resume scheduled passenger services to these destinations, providing more options for customers to travel from the UAE to these cities, and also between the UK and Australia.”

As with most airlines resuming travel, to minimize interaction on-board, Emirates will offer a modified in-flight service that focuses on reducing contact and the risk of infection.

Emirates Boeing 777-300ER. Photo: Emirates.

June 15, 2020

The last time we heard from EK, the airline was at the end of May, when it had announced the termination of employment for around 192 pilots during their probationary period for the exact same date as today’s flight resumptions, June 15.

In mid-May, EK was understood to be conducting a “thorough review of costs” according to a spokesperson speaking to Arabian Business.

At the time, the airline was planning to cut around 30,000 jobs to reduce costs, representing a decrease in its workforce by 30% from the 105,000 employees recorded in March 2020, according to Reuters.

Emirates Airlines
