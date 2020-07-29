Airways Magazine

Emirates To Resume Flight to Clark

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • Aeromexico Increases Operations In August LONDON – Today Aeromexico (AM) reported that for the third consecutive month after May 2020, it continues to increase its flights. The company plans to carry out 1,200 more flights...
  • Frontier Airlines Receives 100th Airbus A320 LONDON – Frontier Airlines (F9) has this week received its 100th Airbus A320 Family Aircraft. This follows a triple delivery from lessor CDB Aviation. The three-aircraft delivery is part of...
  

Emirates To Resume Flight to Clark

PHOTO: Emirates

Emirates To Resume Flight to Clark
July 29
12:09 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI – Emirates (EK) has announced plans to launch flights to Clark with operations starting from August 1. This sees the carrier boost its global network to 68 destinations for the month.

The launch also allows EK to connect its customers to Europe, the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, and Africa.

The resumption of flights to Clark means EK will now operate with scheduled service to two gateways in the Philippines. The service to Manila began on June 11.

Emirate’s network of destinations in Southeast and East Asia has now reached to 13 across ten countries and territories.

Emirates Boeing 777-31H(ER) A6-ECS. Photo: Anthony Faraone

Emirates Clark-Dubai Route Schedule

The route to Clark will operate on a six-weekly basis. Flights between Clark and Dubai will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays as EK2520.

The flight departs Dubai at 02:55 local time and arrives at Clark International Airport at 15:45 local time. EK338 will in turn depart Clark at 17:15 local time and arrives in Dubai at 21:40 local time.

Flights to Clark on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays will operate as EK2572. These will depart Dubai at 04:50 local time and arrive in Clark at 17:40 local time.

On the same days, the return flights to Dubai, operating as EK338, will depart Clark at 19:10 local time to arrive in Dubai at 23:35 local time.

Emirates Airbus A380-861 A6-EEY. Photo: Andrea Ongaro @alphaoscaraviation

Emirates Expand Its Routes and Services

Emirates plans to open Dubai to the world, with the carrier wanting to continue to provide customers with business and leisure travel options around the world.

In what is a world’s first, EK is offering to cover customers from COVID-19 expenses. If passengers fall ill during the traveling process, the airline will offer them significant insurance cover.

The airline has said it will cover medical expenses up to €150,000 as well as quarantine costs for up to €100 per day for 14 days if the passenger has been diagnosed with the virus.

The carrier wants passengers to travel with comfort and ease knowing that it will cover all related medical expenses if diagnosed with COVID-19 curing their travel.

Featured image: Emirates three-class Boeing 777-300ER. Photo: Emirates.

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
Emirates
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Tomos Howells

Tomos Howells

I am an aviation fanatic and have been from a young age. From the first time I walked onto a plane I was sure in my mind, there was no other career for me, I am now working on my flight instructor's rating while working for the amazing team of Airways Magazine as an online contributor.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways COVID-19 CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways routes Ryanair Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0