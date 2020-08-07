MIAMI – Emirates (EK) yesterday announced that it will be resuming its flagship Airbus A380 service between Dubai and Toronto starting on August 16.

The airline has so far resumed A380 operations to Amsterdam, Cairo, Paris, London Heathrow (LHR), and Guangzhou (August 8) – taking its A380 network to six cities.

Customers can fly the EK A380 from Dubai to Toronto five times a week. Flights can be booked on emirates.com or via travel agents.

Emirates flight EK241 will depart Dubai at 09:10 and arrive in Toronto at 15:05 local time. The return flight, EK242 will depart Toronto at 21:45 and arrive in Dubai at 18:30 local time, the following day.

Emirates Airbus A380 taking off at LAX. Photo: © Luca Flores

Safety: A Priority for Emirates

With safety as a priority, Emirates is gradually expanding its passenger services to 70 cities in August, returning to over 50% of its pre-pandemic destination network.

Passengers traveling between the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific will experience safe and convenient connections in Dubai.

Customers from Emirates’ network can stopover or travel to Dubai as the city has re-opened on July 7 for international business and leisure visitors.

COVID-19 PCR tests are mandatory for all inbound and transit passengers arriving to Dubai (and the UAE), including UAE citizens, residents and tourists, irrespective of the country they are coming from.

Emirates has also agreed to cover all COVID-19 related medical expenses, free of cost, should a customer be diagnosed with the virus during their travel away from home.

Emirates Airbus A380 taxiing. | Photo: Airways Magazine File

Flagship Aircraft Offers Premium Comfort

The EK A380 experience remains a favorite amongst travelers for its spacious and comfortable cabins. The airline will continue to gradually expand its deployment in line with market demand and operational approvals.

Over its 12 years of service with EK, the A380 fleet has carried over 105 million passengers to 73 airports around the world. Their first-class product is world-renowned for the famous onboard showers, bar, and luxurious suites.

The airline still has eight Airbus A380 on order and will continue to re-add the aircraft to a number of cities where demand is high enough to support the superjumbo.

Emirates Airbus A380-861 A6-EEY. | Photo: © Andrea Ongaro @alphaoscaraviation

Emirates’ COVID-19 Response & UAE Travel Restrictions

Emirates implemented a comprehensive set of measures at each step of the traveler’s journey to ensure the safety of its customers and employees both on the ground and in the air.

These measures include the distribution of complimentary hygiene kits containing masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and antibacterial wipes to all customers. There is more information about Emirates’ hygiene protocols on its website.

The airline also has a special website for travel requirements pertaining to international travelers to check prior to their visit to Dubai. There is also a separate link for Dubai residents to check before their return to the city.