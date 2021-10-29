MIAMI – Over the next six months, Emirates Airlines (EK) expects to hire more than 6,000 staff to expand its operational team.

The airline says additional pilots, cabin crew, engineering specialists, and ground staff will be needed to support the airline’s ramp up of operations across its global network in response to the sooner-than-expected surge in customer demand as restrictions ease worldwide with the wider administration of the vaccine.

By the end of 2021, EK will have restored 90% of its network and will have reached 70% of its pre-pandemic capacity.

To satisfy the growing demand, the world’s largest international airline is boosting its flight itineraries with higher frequencies. It is also flying its A380 double-decker aircraft on popular routes across its network. EK will add more than 165,000 seats to its flagship A380 aircraft by November.

Emirates A380. Photo: Fabrizzio Spicuglia/Airways

comments from Emirates CEO

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline and Group, said, “Emirates has always been at the heart of Dubai’s growth. Our requirement for 6,000 additional operational staff signifies the quick recovery Dubai’s economy is witnessing and will lead to opportunities and other positive developments across various other businesses, including those in the Consumer, travel and tourism sectors.

“We have been prudently restoring our operations in line with the borders re-opening and ease of travel protocols, and with the positive signs in the economic recovery and continuous growth of demand, we are hopeful to be back to where we were pre-pandemic, from mid-2022.”

Emirates is the largest airline and one of two flag carriers of the United Arab Emirates. Based in Garhoud, Dubai, the airline is a subsidiary of The Emirates Group, which is owned by the government of Dubai’s Investment Corporation of Dubai.