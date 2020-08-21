MIAMI – Emirates (EK) will operate repatriation flights to Bengaluru, Kochi, Delhi, Mumbai, and Thiruvananthapuram from August 20 until the 31. The special flights will facilitate travel for Indian citizens in the UAE wishing to return home, and for residents of UAE currently in India to return to the UAE.

The airline will operate repatriation flights to India with a Boeing 777-300ER on the following dates:

Bengaluru: August 21, 23, 25, 28, and 30

August 21, 23, 25, 28, and 30 Kochi: August 20, 22, 24, 27, 29 and 31*

August 20, 22, 24, 27, 29 and 31* Delhi: daily flights until August 31

daily flights until August 31 Mumbai: daily flights until August 31

daily flights until August 31 Thiruvananthapuram: August 26*

Emirates Boeing 777-300ER landing in Milano Malpensa Intl’ Airport (MXP). Photo: Andrea Ongaro @alphaoscaraviation

Repatriation Flight Restrictions

According to Emirate’s press release, only Indian citizens stranded in the UAE will be allowed to fly from Dubai to the five Indian destinations.

Regarding flights from India to Dubai, these will be available for UAE nationals and residents with prior entry approval from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs (GDFRA) for residents of Dubai and ICA approval for residents of other emirates of the UAE, and whose final destination is the UAE.

For flights to/from Pakistan, EK has also revised its flight timings to/from Sialkot, Pakistan to offer customers better connections via Dubai with seven weekly flights.

Effective August 22, Emirates flight EK 618 will depart Dubai at 20:55 hrs and arrive in Sialkot at 1:10 hrs. The return flight, EK 619 will depart Sialkot at 2:40 hrs and arrive in Dubai at 5:00 hrs.

In addition to Sialkot, Emirates offers customers direct flights to four other cities in Pakistan including Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, and Peshawar.

Emirates777-300ER Business Class Cabins. Photo: Emirates.

Emirates Health and Safety Protocols

Ensuring the safety of travelers, visitors, and the community, COVID-19 PCR tests are mandatory for all inbound and transit passengers arriving in Dubai (and the UAE), including UAE citizens, residents, and tourists, irrespective of the country they are coming from.

In addition, EK has implemented a comprehensive set of measures at every step of the customer journey to ensure the safety of its customers and employees on the ground and in the air. These include the distribution of complimentary hygiene kits containing masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, and antibacterial wipes to all customers.

Dubai residents can check the latest travel requirements at: www.emirates.com/returntoDubai.

*Flights from Kochi to Dubai will operate on August 21, 23, 25, 28, 30, and September 1. Flights from Thiruvananthapuram to Dubai will operate on August 27.