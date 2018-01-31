Emirates to Launch New Flight to Santiago de Chile via São Paulo

MIAMI — Emirates (EK) announced a new destination to its large network from Dubai to Santiago International Airport (SCL), via São Paulo, starting on July 5, 2018.

The five time-a-week service will be operated by the carrier’s Boeing 777-200LR, which is equipped with a two-class configuration seating 38 customers in Business Class and 264 in Economy Class. It will also offer 14 tonnes of capacity for cargo, according to the airline.

Emirates to launch services to Santiago de Chile via Sao Paulo from 5 July https://t.co/GauNuUsbAG pic.twitter.com/spPyv06pIz — Emirates airline (@emirates) January 31, 2018

Emirates new flight to SCL will also add additional capacity to the existing DXB-GRU route, which is currently operated with the airline’s Airbus A380. The new Boeing 777-200(LR) flights, which will continue on to SCL, will add up to a total of 12 weekly flights between Dubai and São Paulo.

“The start of our operations to Chile underlines our commitment to South America with our fourth destination on the continent and another five flights to Sao Paulo,” said Tim Clark, Emirates’ President. “We are pleased to add a destination that has been in strong demand from our customers and look forward to working with stakeholders in Chile to provide our unique product and award-winning service to passengers there.”

Flight EK263 will depart Dubai on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturday, and Sundays at 09:05 hrs local time, arriving Sao Paulo at 17:00, before departing again at 18:30 to finally land in Santiago at 21:40 on the same day.

The returning flight EK264 will depart Santiago on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturday, and Sundays at 01:10 local time, arriving Sao Paulo at 05:55. EK264 will depart once again from the Brazilian city at 07:45 to Dubai, arriving at 05:15 the next day.

The Dubai-based carrier has, with the new addition, services in four cities of South America: Buenos Aires in Argentina, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro in Brazil, and Santiago de Chile.

Emirates operates 3,000 flights every week to 140 destinations in 70 countries from six continents with a fleet of at least 200 aircraft. It has the largest fleets of Airbus A380 and Boeing 777 in the world