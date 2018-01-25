Emirates to Fly Non-Stop to Newark

MIAMI — Today, Emirates announced the introduction of a non-stop flight between its hub in Dubai (DXB) and Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) beginning June 1, 2018, adding to its existing daily flight which operates with a stop in Athens, Greece.

Flight EK223 will leave Dubai at 3:00 a.m. and arrive at Newark at 9:00 a.m. The return flight EK224 departs Newark at 11:50 a.m., landing in Dubai at 08:20 a.m. the next day.

This new flight complements the current Emirates operation at EWR, as it provides passengers with a new alternative of a morning arrival in Newark, and a morning departure.

Likewise, the new non-stop flight will be operated with its Boeing 777-300(ER), which features a three-class configuration offering eight suites in First Class, 42 seats in Business, 306 in Economy Class, and 19 tonnes of belly-hold cargo capacity. It seats up to 356 passengers.

Similarly, Emirates will continue expanding its US network by adding two weekly flights each to Fort Lauderdale (FLL), and Orlando (MCO) starting March 25, returning to daily operations at both airports.

However, on the same date, Emirates will stop operating flights EK207/208, reducing its frequency between DXB and New York-John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to three daily flights.

From JFK, Emirates will maintain two daily non-stop flights to Dubai, and another one with a stop at Milan, Italy.

Taking notice of these updates at EWR and JFK, beginning June 1, the total number of Emirates flights serving the New York metropolitan area will remain constant at 5 daily operations.