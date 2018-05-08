Emirates To Launch Direct Flights To Edinburgh

LONDON — Emirates has announced that it will be launching a daily service between Edinburgh and Dubai starting in October 2018. Edinburgh will be the second Scottish destination following Glasgow and the 8th in the UK after the airline launches its June services from London-Stansted.

The route will be operated by the carrier’s Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, which features the airline’s signature three-class configuration, offering 8 private suites in First Class, 42 lie-flat seats in Business Class as well as 304 seats in Economy.

Starting 1 October, fly Emirates daily to Edinburgh. Scotland’s capital city is famed for its rich history, cultural and architectural attractions, gourmet food scene as well as international festivals and cultural events. #ThisIsEdinburgh pic.twitter.com/YwLVEwKunE — Emirates Airline (@emirates) May 8, 2018

Hubert Frach, Emirates’ Divisional Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations, West, stated during the announcement that the airline is increasing its capacity to Scotland to meet growing demand.

“By introducing a daily flight to Edinburgh, it will complement our current double daily flights between Dubai and Glasgow,” Frach said.

“Edinburgh is a very popular leisure and business destination, and the new service will offer our customers from across our global network, particularly from key inbound markets such as Asia and Australia, a direct option to the city via our Dubai hub,” he added.

Gordon Dewar, Chief Executive of Edinburgh Airport, admitted that it is a “fantastic announcement for the airport, as we welcome another world-renowned airline to Scotland’s busiest airport.”

“We’re delighted to welcome Emirates on board and further expand our international choice for the 13.4 million passengers who use Edinburgh Airport every year,” he said.

The flight will depart Dubai daily at 09:55 and arrive in Edinburgh at 14:50 as EK023 with the return, EK024, departing at 20:15 local time and arrive in Dubai at 06:40 the next morning (all times local).

The arrival of the flights in Dubai gives time for Emirates’ connecting services in Dubai to destinations such as Bangkok, Lahore, Hong Kong, Singapore, Perth, Melbourne, and Sydney. On top of this, there are over 90 destinations that passengers from Edinburgh will be able to connect to, offering seamless connectivity globally.

With Emirates launching two more UK routes over the course of this year, they are slowly starting to saturate the mainstream airports. If they wish to continue their expansion in the UK, they will be altering their strategy similar to that of Qatar Airways, who recently launched flights from Cardiff to Doha.

After the Stansted and Edinburgh routes have been launched, it will be interesting to see where next Emirates will be wanting to go or whether that will be the conclusion of their UK growth for now.