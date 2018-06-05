Emirates to Launch A380 Flights to Osaka

LONDON — Emirates has announced the introduction of regular scheduled Airbus A380 services on the existing Dubai-Osaka route, effective from October 28, this year.

The deployment of the aircraft will boost the capacity of seats to Osaka by 38%, as well as it replacing the current Boeing 777-300ER that is on the service on flights EK316/317.

The A380s in Emirates’ fleet already operate from Dubai to Tokyo-Narita International Airport, making Osaka the second airport in Japan for Emirates using the double-decker.

Osaka is now the Airbus A380’s 60th destination across all of the operators that have the aircraft type.

In terms of configuration, the aircraft will offer 489 seats spread across three classes, featuring 399 seats in Economy, 76 in Business as well as 14 in First Class.

Passengers will be able to enjoy baggage allowances of up to 50kg for those in First Class, 40kg in Business and up to 35kg in Economy.

Flight EK316 will leave Dubai every day from 03:05 local time and arrive in Osaka by 16:55hrs local time, while EK317 will depart Osaka at 23:35 local and arrive in Dubai at 05:45 local time the next morning.

A Decade of A380 Service

The addition of Airbus A380 services to Osaka comes following ten years of A380 operations as a whole for the carrier.

There are currently 103 Airbus A380s in Emirates’ fleet and are to receive an additional 59, making the carrier the largest operator of the aircraft type in the world.

Emirates’ relationship with Japan as a country dates back to 2002 when the carrier operated services to Tokyo.

Nowadays, the carrier operates one daily flight to Narita, Haneda, as well as Osaka from Dubai.

On top of this, passengers will be able to take advantage of the partnership Emirates has with Japan Airlines where Emirates Skywards members can earn and spend miles on flights across the entire partnered network.

As airports are expanding, we are starting to notice this destination list for the A380 gradually increase and advertise itself to prospective customers around the world.