Emirates to Launch New Flights to Auckland via Bali

  Emirates to Launch New Flights to Auckland via Bali MIAMI — Emirates has announced a new daily service from its home base in Dubai to Auckland via Bali, Indonesia, starting on June 14, 2018. The new route will complement Emirates'...
  

February 19
14:55 2018
MIAMI — Emirates has announced a new daily service from its home base in Dubai to Auckland via Bali, Indonesia, starting on June 14, 2018.

The new route will complement Emirates’ existing daily direct service between Dubai and Auckland and its current daily A380 service between Dubai and Christchurch via Sydney, operating three daily flights to New Zealand.

Also, Emirates will operate double daily services to Bali from October 28, 2018, on its winter schedule. The new flight will be added to the carrier’s two existing daily services which are to be operated with a Boeing 777 300-ER in a two-class configuration.

Emirates’ new Dubai-Bali-Auckland flight will be the only year-round nonstop daily service between Auckland and Bali.

READ MORE: Emirates to Launch New Flight to Santiago de Chile via São Paulo

“We’re pleased to introduce additional capacity to serve the strong demand for travel to Bali and to Auckland. We are confident that our year-round service between Auckland and Bali will be well received by our customers, not only in New Zealand and Indonesia, but also from our global network particularly from markets like the UK, Europe, and the Middle East,” said Tim Clark, Emirates’ President.

Flight EK 450 will depart Dubai at 06:55, arriving at Denpasar (Bali) at 20:20 local time, before flying onto Auckland at 22:00, landing in New Zealand at 10:00, the following day.

READ MORE: Emirates, Etihad Sign Agreement To Cooperate in Aviation Security

The returning service will depart Auckland as flight EK 451 at 12:40, arriving in Denpasar at 17:55 local time. It will depart Denpasar at 19:50, arriving in Dubai at 00:45.

Emirates operates 3,000 flights every week to 140 destinations in 70 countries from six continents with a fleet of at least 200 aircraft. It has the largest fleets of Airbus A380 and Boeing 777 in the world

