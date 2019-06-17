Airways Magazine

Emirates To Cut Single-Use Plastic Items From Its Flights

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Emirates To Cut Single-Use Plastic Items From Its Flights

Emirates To Cut Single-Use Plastic Items From Its Flights
June 17
10:52 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI — Emirates will reduce the amount of single-use plastics onboard its aircraft. Since June 1, the Dubai-based carrier has introduced paper straws, with the ambition of making all flights plastic-free soon.

Emirates becomes another legacy airline to make this commitment this year after Etihad and Qantas. Emirates has been working with various third parties, to find solutions to plastic, as the drive for sustainability grows within the aviation industry.

From August, Emirates will replace all its plastic bags with paper bags, which are used for onboard purchases. Emirates also plans to replace swizzle sticks and stirrers, with an alternate sustainable counterpart before the end of 2019.

Photo: Mouenthias

These measures aim to divert around three tonnes—or 150,000 plastic bottles—of waste from land fill sites each month, according to the carrier.

Despite this announcement, Qantas Airways is ahead of Emirates, by pleading to cut 100 million, single-use plastics from its flights by the end of 2020, reducing this by a further 75%, by the end of 2021.

Comments
0
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Daniel Sander

Daniel Sander

A Scottish Avgeek, based in Prestwick Scotland. Has a massive passion for Aviation, runs a YouTube channel with over 6,000 Subscribers, Studies Travel & Tourism and writes for Airways during his free time.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

Would you feel safe flying on a Boeing 737 MAX once the grounding is lifted?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways San Francisco Seattle Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines US Airways Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

Would you feel safe flying on a Boeing 737 MAX once the grounding is lifted?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2019. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0