DALLAS – Air India (AI), All Nippon Airways (NH), and Japan Airlines (JL) have followed Emirates and have each cancelled or swapped equipment for their flights to the United States.

Air India has announced the cancellation of its flights from Delhi (DEL) to Chicago, New York and San Francisco, as well as from Bombay (BOM) to Newark (EWR).

#FlyAI: Due to deployment of 5G communications in USA, our operations to USA from India stand curtailed/revised with change in aircraft type from 19th January 2022.



Update in this regard will be informed shortly. — Air India (@airindiain) January 18, 2022

Emirates (EK) stated earlier that the airline will suspend nine US destinations until further notice, citing 5G concerns.

The nine locations listed include Boston (BOS), Chicago (ORD), Dallas (DFW), Houston (IAH), Newark (EWR), Miami (MIA), Orlando (MCO), San Francisco (SFO), and Seattle (SEA).

The airline’s ticketing system is no longer allowing bookings to any of these cities, along with any codeshares from or to New York (JFK), Washington (IAD), and Los Angeles (LAX) destinations that will continue on the Emirates network.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had previously warned that the new service could disrupt instruments on some aircraft.

ANA and Japan Airlines said that Boeing notified airlines about flight restrictions on the 777, as the radio waves from the 5G wireless service may interfere with the altimeters of the jetliner.

ANA cancelled flights connecting Tokyo with Los Angeles (LAX) and New York. Japan Airlines suspended flights from Tokyo to New York.

“We (Japan Airlines) have decided not to use this aircraft type on the US mainland routes until safety is confirmed, and we regret to cancel the flights that cannot be changed to Boeing 787.” the airline said in a statement.

AT&T, Verizon to Delay 5G Rollout in Certain Airports

AT&T and Verizon have announced that they had altered their plans by holding off on launching the new 5G service within two miles from the airports.

In a press statement, US President Joe Biden thanked Verizon and AT&T for agreeing to delay the deployment around key airports while continuing working with the Department of Transportation on a safe 5G deployment.

“This agreement will avoid potentially devastating disruptions to passenger travel, cargo operations, and our economic recovery while allowing more than 90% of wireless tower deployment to occur as scheduled,” Biden said.

US Airports have issued Notice to Air Missions (NOTAMS) alerting Pilots of potential hazards due to the unreliability of Radio Altimeters, Heads-Up Displays (HUDs), and Enhanced Flight Vision Systems used in landing.

On January 14, The FAA issued an Airworthiness Directive (AD) for Boeing 787-8, 787-9, and 787-10 aircraft, citing interference with radio altimeter data due to 5G C-Band interference.

Such radio anomalies if undetected by automation or the Flight Crew, particularly close to the ground would lead to degraded deceleration performance, increased landing distance, and runway excursion.

According to the AD, among the impacted systems are the “autopilot flight director system; autothrottle system; engines; thrust reversers; flight controls, flight instruments, traffic alert and collision avoidance system (TCAS), ground proximity warning system (GPWS), and configuration warnings.”

