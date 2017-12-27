Airways Magazine

Tunisia Bans Emirates For Denying Tunisian Women To Fly

December 27
15:55 2017
MIAMI — Effective December 25, Emirates has stopped all flights between Dubai and Tunisia due to a conflict that was generated after the airline denied boarding Tunisian women on Dubai-bound operations on December 22.

The Tunisian government suspended the UAE-based airline from flying to the country.

The Transport Ministry, through its Facebook page, published, “The Ministry of Transport has decided to suspend flights from and to Tunisia until the company has been able to find a suitable solution for the operation of its flights in accordance with international laws and treaties.”

According to the ministry, Emirates’ move was “illegal” and “contradictory to the regulations in force in international civil aviation.” Also, the ban will remain until further notice.

Anwar Gargash, the UAE’s minister of state for foreign affairs, referred to “security” as the main reason for the travel restriction: “We have met with the brothers in Tunisia about security information that has imposed specific and circumstantial measures.”

“In the UAE, where we are proud of our experience in empowering women, we appreciate Tunisian women, respect them and value their pioneering experience, and we regard them as a safety valve and avoid attempts at misinterpretation and misrepresentation,” he concluded via his Twitter profile.

Moreover, users across social media platforms have wrecked the UAE-based airline’s decision as discriminatory after the Gulf state banned Tunisian women from admission.

There is a whole thread under the hashtags #NoWomenNoFly and #TunisiadisciplinestheUAE on Twitter, principally.

However, the Tunisian government has reportedly been told that the restriction was temporary and had already been lifted.

Emirates Middle East security Tunisia UAE Women

