Emirates Starts Newark – Dubai Flights via Athens

MIAMI — Emirates has started on March 12 its new daily service from Dubai to Newark, via Athens, following a weekend of protests by US airlines’ staff.

The route, operated by a Boeing 777-300ER, has spurred the controversy around the reach and breadth of Middle East carriers. US carriers have urged the White House to put an end to foreign government subsidies for Middle East airlines, particularly for Emirates, Etihad and Qatar Airways.

The carrier plans to operate the route under the fifth freedom of the air, which would enable it to transport passengers to and from Greece. Emirates already operates four daily flights to John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in New York, including one with a stop in Milan, also under the so-called fifth freedom rule.

“This new route will connect America’s largest metropolitan area and Dubai through one of Europe’s great capitals,” Emirates divisional SVP-commercial operations west Hubert Frach said in a statement.

While Emirates says that the new route will be a benefit to the United States’ substantial Greek community of approximately 1.3 million people, many of whom live in the New York metropolitan and Tri-State area, Delta and United assure that the market demand is not strong enough to support a year-round service.

Since the cancellation of Delta Air Lines daily service from JFK to Athens in 2012, there has not been a year-round scheduled regular direct flight between Greece and the United States, with United and Delta offering seasonal flights from Newark and JFK, respectively.

The new route, operated by a 354-seat Boeing 777-300ER, will add 2,478 weekly seats to the New York – Europe market.

Emirates flight EK209 departs Dubai at 10:50 local time, arriving in Athens at 14:25 before departing again at 16:40 and arriving into Newark at 22:00 on the same day. The return flight EK210 leaves Newark at 23:45 local time, arriving in Athens the next day at 15:05. EK210 departs once again from Athens at 17:10 bound for Dubai where it will arrive at 23:50.

According to the airline, the new route will enable travelers to connect to to over 50 destinations in India, the Far East and Australia.