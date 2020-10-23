MIAMI – Starting November 4, Emirates Airlines (EK) will fly to the Jordanian capital of Amman adding it to its list of A380 destinations. The superjumbo will make the three-hour journey, which will be the shortest Commercial A380 service in operation, three times a week.

Beginning on November 4, Emirates will be flying the iconic A380 on its route from Dubai to Amman. The Gulf carrier is also increasing its schedule to the Jordanian capital to ten weekly departures, starting October 25th. However, it will not operate the superjumbo on all of them.

The biggest operator of the A380: Emirates’ United for Wildlife Livery Airbus A380-861, A6-EEQ. Photo: Emirates

Three Times a Week on Consecutive Days

If passengers are keen to get on the increasingly rare double-decker between Dubai and Amman, the timetable to look out for is the one for flights EK903 and EK904. The former will depart from Dubai International Airport (DXB) on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 14:05, and arrive at Queen Alia International Airport (AMM) in Amman at 15:30 local time. The return service will depart at 17:10 and arrive at DXB at 22:00.

The expanded schedule will also include Flight EK905, departing DXB at 22:15, and arriving at AMM at 23:40. The return service, EK906, will depart at 01:45 and arrive at 06:40. The timetable is designed to connect travelers from Amman onward to destinations in the United States and Europe.

Premium offer back onboardEmirates has recently brought back some of the more coveted features on its A380s. After a period of modified services, its first-class Shower Spa and the business class Onboard Lounge are back on offer for top deck travelers.

Loyal to the model, of which it is the world’s largest operator, the UAE flag-carrier resumed its A380 operations on August 8th. It currently flies the plane to Cairo, Paris, London Heathrow, Guangzhou, and Moscow.

Emirates Airbus A380-842 powered by Rolls Royce Trent 972 Photo: Airbus.

Flight Durations

The flight time for EK903 is estimated at 3 hours and 25 minutes, and for EK904 at 2 hours 50 minutes, with a distance of 2024 km or 1093 NM. This may seem like a very short service to deploy the A380 on. However, Emirates is no stranger to operating the superjumbo on shorter distances.

The airline previously held the record for the shortest A380 route globally, with its Dubai to Muscat service. Inaugurated in the summer of 2019, it had a flight time of about 40 minutes. The Emirati superjumbo would only make it to 19,000 feet before it was time to descend back down.

Emirates also used to operate the second shortest A380 service, from Dubai to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia. On this route, the flight time would average around 2 hours and 50 minutes with a distance of 1701 km or 919 NM, so still shorter than DXB to AMM.

Meanwhile, it will be the world’s shortest A380 route currently in operation. It would normally just be beaten by China Southern’s domestic Guangzhou to Beijing at 1876 km or 1013 NM. However, while China Southern, the only carrier to keep flying the A380 throughout the crisis, is currently deploying the double-decker to a number of destinations, it has yet to bring it back domestically.