LONDON – Emirates (EK) has announced it will resume non-stop service to Seattle from February 1 and to Dallas and San Francisco from March 2.

According to the carrier, the addition of these three destinations will take EK’ North American network to 10, following the resumption of services to Boston, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York JFK, Toronto and Washington DC.

Emirates Boeing 777-31H(ER). Photo Alberto Cucini – @ac_avphoto

Flight Schedule

Flights to/from San Francisco will operate four times weekly on EK’ Boeing 777-300ER while flights to/from Seattle (operating four times weekly) and Dallas (three times weekly) will be operated with the EK’ Boeing 777-200LR.

The airline will also provide its customers with more options and choices with additional flights to New York , Los Angeles and São Paulo.

Effective February 1, EK will operate twice-daily flights to New York (JFK) and a daily flight to Los Angeles (LAX). In South America, EK will introduce a fifth weekly flight to São Paulo starting on February 5.

Featured image: Emirates Boeing 777-31H(ER) reg. A6-EQA taking off from Rome Fiumicino International Aiport (FCO). Photo: Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

