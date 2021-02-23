MIAMI – Emirates Airlines (EK) has announced its plans to resume service to connect the United Arab Emirates with Newark International Airport (EWR) via Athens beginning June 1.

The plan fits into the airline’s strategy to resume their international route network as global travel restrictions begin to ease.

The Newark route will be operated once daily using a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. The service will accompany the airline’s twice daily service to JFK International Airport using Boeing 777-300ERs.

As an airline that has conscientiously decided to remain independent of all three major airline alliances, flying to both EWR and JFK will give EK passengers greater flexibility when choosing airlines for onward flights.

Specifically, EK lists US based Alaska Airlines and jetBlue as codeshare partners. In addition, codeshare flights with Copa Airlines and WestJet allow EK passengers to reach destinations not part of Emirates’ network.

Flexibility for Passengers

Emirates has made efforts to expand flexibility for passengers and improve travel conditions to help prevent the transmission of COVID-19 among its staff and passengers.

The airline distributes hygiene kits of hand sanitizer, gloves and masks to all passengers and provides customers with discounts on Dubai COVID-19 PCR tests.

The airline also provides customers with COVID-19 insurance which also protects passengers from any trip disruptions due to airspace closures.

Expansion in the Americas

Emirates will also be resuming passenger flights to Boston, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York JFK, Toronto and Washington DC.

Last month, EK also announced that they would be adding a fifth weekly flight to Sao Paulo in a codeshare agreement and interline agreement with Azul and LATAM.

The addition of these flights is a signal of a possible strong growth period for the aviation and travel industry as world vaccinations continue and travel restrictions ease.

