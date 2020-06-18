Emirates To Resumes Manchester Service

LONDON – Emirates (EK) has resumed a twice-weekly service to Manchester Airport (MAN) from Dubai (DXB). The inaugural inbound flight arrived on June 17 as the airline steps up safety measures for customers and employees.

The route will reconnect people and businesses in the North of England to slowly growing Emirates route network. The first flight (EK017) touched down at Manchester carrying both passengers and cargo at 11:42 BST ahead of its return to Dubai at 14:05 BST.

The twice-weekly Boeing 777-300ER flight will operate every Wednesday and Sunday. The inbound flight departs DXB at 7:20 GST to arrive into MAN at 12:00 BST. The outbound flight will depart MAN at 14:05 BST and arrive into DXB at 00:20 GST the following day.

Photo by Anthony Faraone

Emirates’ Gradual Expansion

The resumption of flights between Dubai and Manchester makes Manchester the second Emirates gateway in the UK, alongside London Heathrow (LHR).

The expansion of services allows UK customers to fly to destinations in the Asia Pacific.

However, with travel restrictions still in place in many countries, passengers are reminded to check entry and exit requirements before travelling.

Jason McVeigh, Emirates Deputy Airport Services Manager at Manchester Airport said that the Emirates teams are delighted to be resuming flights and reconnecting the North with Emirates’ global network.

Julian Carr, Aviation Director at Manchester Airport said “It’s great to see Emirates resume its services for passengers to Dubai from Manchester Airport.”

Mr. Carr also added that “the route provides vital connectivity between the two destinations and beyond”. With a host of safety measures in place, “the security of all our passengers and staff continues to be our number one priority.”

Health and safety measures

Emirates has implemented a comprehensive set of measures at every step of the journey to ensure the safety of its customers and staff.

The safety measures include the distribution of complimentary hygiene kits which contain masks, gloves, hand sanitiser and antibacterial wipes to all customers.

Full information on Emirates’ safety measures can be found here. Information on Emirates’ current network can be found here.