LONDON – UAE national flag carrier Emirates Airlines (EK) has announced today it plans to continue to resume its passenger services from Dubai to Birmingham, UK, with services starting September 1.

Additionally, EK will restart services to Cebu from August 20 and to Houston, US, starting from 23 August. With these new flights being brought back into the service for the airline, it will see the Middle Eastern carrier move up to a network of 74 destinations around the globe.

The carrier confirmed that flights will be operated between Dubai and Birmingham on a four-time weekly service with flights to Cebu on a two-time weekly service. Both services will be operated with the carriers Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.

Emirates Boeing 777-300ER landing in Milano Malpensa Intl’ Airport (MXP). Photo: Andrea Ongaro @alphaoscaraviation

27 US Flights per Week

With the announcement of the flights to Houston, it will see the carrier operate it on a three-time weekly service and will be operated with one of the airlines’ Boeing 777-200LR aircraft.

The route now sees EK increase the flight services for passengers to six U.S. gateways, with the airline already operating flights to New York JFK, Washington DC, Boston (starting 15 Agust), Chicago and Los Angeles.

With the addition of Houston to this list, it now sees EK offer 27 weekly flights to the North American country.

Emirates FLight Attendant in the Airbus A380. Photo: Emirates

Emirates Places Saftey First

As Emirates reopens more routes as travel restrictions ease in some parts of the world, the carrier is dedicated more than ever it says to keep its customers safe.

One of the measures the airline brought in was the introduction of free COVID-19 medical expenses coverage up to the sum of €150,000 and quarantine costs up to €100 per day at 14 days maximum.

The UAE also brought in additional systems and safety nets to ensure customers traveling on the national airline would be able to do so with peace of mind.

Emirates introduced COVID-19 medical checks for all passengers flying in and through the airline hub and Dubai International Airport.

With these steps and by handing out complimentary hygiene kits containing maks, gloves, hand sanitiser and antibacterial wipes for all customers, EK is setting itself up once again as a leading airline in the art of customer satisfaction and comfort.

Emirates Airbus A380-861 A6-EEY Taking off from Rome Fiumicino Intl’ Airport (FCO). Photo: Andrea Ongaro @alphaoscaraviation

Emirates Superjumbo A380

With this, it is also now one of the only carriers in the world to operate the Superjumbo A380, which the carrier said last week it would continue to utilize and re-deploy over its route network in the coming month.

Only last week the carrier had announced the return of the flagship A380 on services to Guangzhou. The airline plans to continue to deploy the A380 onto 50% of its Pre-COVID-19 route network – to over 68 cities around the globe.

With Dubai International being one of the top 3 busiest airports in the world in 2019, EK and the UAE will want to continue to bring back the customer confidence to fly with the airline.

It is doing so by ensuring that each passenger knows that he or she is receiving the best service available while remaining safe from the dangers of COVID-19 travel.