LONDON – Emirates (EK) has been rated the safest airline in the world in its response to the COVID-19 Pandemic according to the Safe Travel Barometer.

The airline has topped the ranks with a Safe Travel Score of 4.4 out of 5.0 among 230+ airlines evaluated worldwide. The score is based on an independent audit of 26 health and safety parameters evaluating safety protocols, traveler convenience, and service excellence announced by airlines.

Photo: Luca FLores

Safe Travel Baromenter

According to EK’s press release, Safe Travel Barometer is the world’s most comprehensive solution to monitor and benchmark supplier initiatives in the travel, tourism and hospitality industry for the post-COVID world.

Its rating mechanism considers safety measures and hygiene standards across all touchpoints of a traveler’s journey which EK has consistently delivered on. At every step of the journey, EK has spared no effort to prioritize the care, health, and safety of its customers, employees, and communities.

The Safe Travel Barometer was launched in 2020 to monitor global traveler health and safety measures, traveler convenience initiatives, and overall traveler experience that influences traveler’s decision-making and the actual journey in the new normal.

Emirates Boeing 777-31H(ER) reg. A6-EQA taking off from Rome Fiumicino International Aiport (FCO). Photo: Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

An Industry First

The Safe Travel Score is an industry-first COVID-19 rating initiative, created in the wake of recovery from the pandemic.

Safe Travel Barometer is a B2B solution by Safe Travel Technologies, an independent subsidiary of VIDEC, a travel industry advisory and consulting firm.

The coverage includes more than 2,000 companies across 10 industry categories, 50 parameters, and traveler arrival information on more than 80 destinations.

Featured image: Photo: Emirates

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews and more. Use the discount code ‘AIRWAYSONE’ for some money off your purchase.