Emirates Administers Quick COVID-19 Tests At Dubai Airport

MIAMI – Today, Emirates (EK) became the first airline to administer quick on-site coronavirus passenger tests for departing flights at Dubai International Airport (DXB).

This is not the first effort EK makes to contain the pandemic, as it previously required travelers to wear their own masks at the airport and onboard aircraft while following social distancing guidelines.

But now, the company, alongside Dubai Health Authority (DHA), can get results from the tests in 10m at the group’s check-in terminal 3 before passengers fly to Tunisia.

Combined efforts to tackle pandemic

Regarding the testing process, EK COO, Adel Al Redha said that it was an innovative coordinated solution between carrier, airport and government authorities that will allow passengers who need COVID-19 test certificates to fly.

On its part, the Director-General of DHA, HE Humaid Al Qutami regarded the effectivity of the close partnership between the public and private sector to successfully implement this initiative and the necessary measures for health protection and high-quality health services.

Further implemented measures

To keep flying ensuring health and safety guidelines, EK and its principal hub DXB installed protective barriers at each check-in desk, handing out gloves, masks and hand sanitizers to all employees at the airport.

Additionally, all aircraft pass through enhanced cleaning and disinfection measures in the Dubai hub after each journey.

While print reading material and cabin baggage are currently not allowed on flights with some carry-on item exceptions, EK continues working to resume accepting customers’ carry-on luggage.

It’s now up to other carriers to implement similar mechanisms to keep flying while reducing the contagion until the situation normalizes.