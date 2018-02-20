Spotting Alert: Emirates to Operate First Ever Airbus A380 to Beirut, Lebanon

MIAMI — Emirates announced that it will operate a special one-off Airbus A380 service to Beirut on March 29, becoming the carrier’s first-ever scheduled A380 service to the Lebanese capital. This is an excellent opportunity for Lebanese aviation spotters to capture the world’s largest passenger plane landing at this location.

Emirates is currently working with the airport’s board members to test the operations and necessary infrastructure to sustain an Airbus A380 service.

This special A380 service will operate as flights EK 957 and EK 958, departing Dubai at 7:25 a.m. and arriving in Beirut at 10:30 a.m; on the same day, the return flight will leave Beirut at 2:15 p.m. landing in Dubai at 7:05 p.m.

Emirates’ Sheikh Majid Al Mualla said, “We are proud to fly our A380 for a one-off test service to Beirut, which continues to be an important destination for us in the region. Bringing this popular aircraft to Lebanon represents a significant milestone in our operations to Beirut after 27 years of serving the country. This year also marks the Emirates A380’s 10th anniversary since joining our fleet, and the iconic aircraft has brought flying to the next level for over 90 million customers.”

The first Emirates flight to Beirut was inaugurated back in 1991 and since then, almost 5 million passengers have flown on Emirates to the Lebanese capital. The airline started operating between both cities with a three times weekly service with a Boeing 727-200.

As of 2015, the carrier has transported more than 54,000 tons of cargo to and from the country, providing support to various businesses and exporters.

“We would like to thank the Lebanese government and in particular the Ministry of Transport, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Lebanese Civil Aviation Authorities, who have made it possible for us to bring our flagship A380 to this vibrant city, and we look forward to showcasing the innovative onboard products of this aircraft,” said Majid Al Mualla.

Minister Fenianos shared his thoughts regarding the carrier’s milestone. “I would like to express my best compliments to Emirates Airline, one of the leading airlines worldwide. It is a pleasure for us to host this event which will help initiate Airbus A380 operations via Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport.”

The Emirates Airbus A380 to Beirut will be set in a three-class configuration, seating a total of 519 passengers, including 429 seats in Economy Class on the lower deck, 76 flat-bed seats in Business Class and 14 First Class Private Suites on the upper deck.

Currently, Emirates has 101 Airbus A380 in service, which operates to 48 global destinations, and 61 aircraft pending for delivery. Also, it recently announced a US$ 16 billion (AED 58.7 billion) deal for additional 36 Airbus A380 aircraft.