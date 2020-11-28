LONDON – Emirates (EK) is re-opening its lounges around the world beginning with the EK lounge in Cairo International Airport (CAI).

In the coming weeks, EK’ customers can look forward to once again enjoy the carrier’s lounge services in other destinations including New York’s JFK International and Manchester Airport (MAN).

New protocol for lounges

The airline has redesigned its lounge offering and introduced additional health and safety measures. The new protocols will be rolled out in each lounge. The buffet offering will be changed to an a la carte service with contactless menus activated by QR code.

Throughout the day, lounge staff will sanitise each seat and table after customers leave. In addition, the lounge will be sanitised and fumigated regularly. All employees working in the lounge will be wearing masks and social distancing protocols are in place throughout the lounge.

Seating capacity will be halved as every other sofa seat is left unoccupied. To ensure food safety, catering staff will be wearing masks, gloves and personal protective equipment (PPE).

Newspaper, magazines and other reading materials will not be available to minimise the risk of infection by touch.

The EK lounge in concourse B in Dubai International airport (DXB) is also open with a redesigned service and designated First Class area.

In recent months, EK has been introducing services aimed at providing customers with a safe and seamless airport experience. The integrated biometric path at DXB is the latest in a host of initiatives by EK, allowing customers to go from check-in to boarding purely by facial recognition.

On board, the celebrated Airbus A380 Onboard Lounge and Shower Spa have resumed operations, while EK’ onboard dining experience has returned to its signature service while observing strict hygiene protocols.

